Malta’s Private School Fees To Be Slashed By 35% As Teaching Continues Online

Fees for Malta’s private schools will be slashed by a minimum of 35%, Education Minister Owen Bonnici announced earlier today amidst a number of additional measures aimed at safeguarding the sector in these Coronavirus-dominated times.

“When it comes to fees that are paid by parents to private schools, the government would like to clarify that this is an arrangement between these individuals and the private schools,” Bonnici clarified on Facebook, going on to say that should the need arise for any revisions to be made to the current agreement, this would need to occur through further discussions between the two parties.

However, the 35% fee reduction – applicable for the rest of this scholastic year – is the current agreement the government has managed to strike with the nation’s private schools.

“Every private person is free to enter into ulterior debates with the private schools should there be the need,” Bonnici continued.