Malta’s Old Railway Restoration Sees Attard Embankment Returned To Its Former Historical Glory

Restoration works on one of the only remaining railway embankments in Malta located in Attard were inaugurated this morning as the project to restore Malta’s old railway to its historical glory is underway. The railway embankment formed part of the old Malta Railway system (Il-Vapur tal-Art) that operated between 1883 and 1931.

After the service on the lines was discontinued, the rails lay abandoned and the Attard Local Council worked to preserve its heritage for posterity. The next phase of the project will involve the setting up of a cultural information and educational centre, built on the existing footprint of the railway station in Ġnien l-Istazzjon, Birkirkara – which is no longer standing.

The centre will be equipped with display areas and will also provide information related to cultural assets and landmarks that visitors of Attard might come across. The Three Villages (Attard, Balzan and Lija) will complement the heritage trail that the Malta Tourism Authority has set up. A public library reading section will be included.

The continuation of the project will enable the Attard council to present visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience life as it is in Maltese towns and villages. Malta’s built heritage offers a product that is unique to the Mediterranean archipelago and fits in well with the increasing touristic demand for an authentic experience of the host community when on holiday.