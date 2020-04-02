Malta’s Latest Event To Be Cancelled: August’s Summer Carnival

August might be a ways away, but while the COVID-19 situation could be better by then, Malta’s Summer Carnival has still been cancelled as a precaution.

“We very much hope that the situation will have significantly improved by August,” Festivals Malta director Annabella Stivala said. “But even if it does, we cannot risk the participants’ well-being over the next few months, during which the summer floats are usually built.”

Strict social distancing measures which Malta has put in place, revised and even tightened over the last couple of weeks would make if effectively impossible for the floats to be ready in time for the Summer Carnival anyway.