Malta’s Latest Event To Be Cancelled: August’s Summer Carnival
August might be a ways away, but while the COVID-19 situation could be better by then, Malta’s Summer Carnival has still been cancelled as a precaution.
“We very much hope that the situation will have significantly improved by August,” Festivals Malta director Annabella Stivala said. “But even if it does, we cannot risk the participants’ well-being over the next few months, during which the summer floats are usually built.”
Strict social distancing measures which Malta has put in place, revised and even tightened over the last couple of weeks would make if effectively impossible for the floats to be ready in time for the Summer Carnival anyway.
“During these challenging times, we all need to take all necessary measures to stay safe.”
“We look forward to seeing better days prevail soon, so that we can all go back to living life to the fullest and doing what we all love best,” Stivala continued.
While Malta’s Summer Carnival will not see the light of day this year, Festivals Malta has by no means cancelled every single activity.
“The workshops planned for April, which will focus on how to approach satire, and another in traditional Carnival costume design, will still happen,” Stivala clarified. “Arrangements are being made for these to be accessed online.
“I would like to thank the participants, Għaqda tal-Parteċipanti, the Carnival Committee and the Artistic Director for their commitment and while I appreciate that these are uncertain times that are unsettling for many,” Stivala finished.
“I am convinced that we will get through these difficult times. Stay home and stay safe.”