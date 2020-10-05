Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Spike Continues With 57 New Cases And 12 Recoveries Recorded Overnight

Another day of particularly high numbers of new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Malta, with 57 new cases being registered overnight.

This follows a weekend of 175 new virus patients being discovered in 72 hours, upping the average from the previous weeks’s 25 to just under 60.

Yesterday’s new cases include six family members of previously known cases, five direct contacts of other positive cases, two contacts of work colleagues, one imported, one from the Paceville cluster, seven from St Vincent de Paule, seven educators and one student.

Meanwhile, 12 new recoveries were recorded overnight, which means Malta’s active cases has exceeded 500 again and now stands at 518.

A total of 2,176 swab tests were conducted yesterday, down from the previous day’s 2,537.