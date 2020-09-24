Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Death Had Recovered And Tested Positive Again

A 78-year-old woman has become Malta’s 28th COVID-19-related death, and the third to be announced today.

She had tested positive for the virus on 11th August and was confirmed as recovered on 28th August.

Today, the elderly woman was taken to Mater Dei from Mount Carmel Hospital and died in the Emergency Unit. A swab test was carried out and confirmed that the patient had COVID-19.

Contact tracing is being carried out in Mount Carmel Hospital.

This is the largest COVID-19 death toll in a single day since the outbreak began in March.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced the death of two residents in two separate elderly homes, a 91-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. Both victims passed away last night.

Malta has now registered 13 virus-related deaths in the last 11 days.

RIP