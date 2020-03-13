د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Gaming Companies Gearing Up To Switch To ‘Mass Remote Working’ As Of Next Week

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Some of Malta’s largest gaming companies are reportedly bracing for a massive shift to remote working from home next week in an effort to take precautionary actions amidst increasing Coronavirus fears, Lovin Malta is informed.

Sources within a couple of gaming companies have already confirmed that “hundreds of people will soon be all told to work from home”, with one source reporting “mass purchases” of devices like laptops which would facilitate this.

“We just got the go-ahead to work from home whenever we want,” a source at another gaming company told Lovin Malta. “We’ve always had the option – within reason, of course – but now we’ve been told we can work from home for a whole week.”

Sources within two other gaming companies told this newsroom that their companies had extended their measures to mandatory ones, with their hundreds of employees being told to work from home for all of next week. At one company, every single employee was even asked about their recent travel history, with “a database of hundreds of people” being devised to keep track of who is in quarantine where.

“We were told we’d get further instructions today week, but for now, everyone has to comply and work from home and, to be honest, I’m glad we do,” one person said.

In another case, one iGaming employee confirmed setting up a small office in his house for his department to work at in the coming days.

Yesterday, Lovin Malta took the decision to implement a work-from-home policy until further notice. By the afternoon, a nationwide closure of all educational institutions was announced, and earlier today, mandatory self-quarantine of every single person arriving to Malta via the Malta International Airport followed.

What do you make of these measures? Has your company employed similar ones? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: The First Person Has Recovered From The Coronavirus In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK