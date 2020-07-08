Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Now 10 As One New Recovery Registered

د . إAEDSRر . س

With no new positive cases of COVID-19 and one more recovery registered in the last 24 hours, Malta now has 10 active cases of the virus… tantalisingly close to single digits.

775 test swabs were conducted yesterday, down from the previous day’s 930.

Meanwhile, today’s Saħħa update revealed that three patients are receiving care in hospitals; two at St Thomas and one at Boffa.

There have been 673 total cases of COVID-19 in Malta… with Health Minister Chris Fearne revealing on Monday that a third of those cases were actually non-Maltese people.

What do you make of these numbers?

