Malta's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop Again As 37 New Patients And 43 Recoveries Registered

Another day of more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases was just registered in Malta, with 37 new infections and 43 previous patients now testing negative.

This has brought the country’s active cases down to 455.

From yesterday’s new cases, three were family members of previously known cases, three were from the St Joseph Home cluster, one was in contact with a positive work colleague, and wo were cases were related to social gatherings from other positive cases.

A total of 2,574 swab tests were carried out over the last 24 hours meaning Malta has conducted 256,557 swabs since March.

Today marks the seventh consecutive day that Malta registered more recoveries than new infections, with active cases dropping significantly from last Friday’s 639.

At the same time, however, Malta has just gone through a tragic fortnight of virus-related deaths among its elderly population, with the island currently holding the worrying top spot as Europe’s highest mortality rate.

What do you make of this?

