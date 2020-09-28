Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Drop For Fourth Consecutive Day As 27 New Cases And 41 Recoveries Registered

Malta has registered 27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with 41 new recoveries also being recorded. This marks the fourth consecutive day that active cases of the virus have declined.

Albeit still higher than anything experienced earlier this year during what was COVID-19’s first wave in Malta, the nation’s active cases dropped by over 100 in the last four days, going from 680 last Thursday to 575 today.

Meanwhile, Malta’s count of total cases has now exceeded 3,000, with 3,006 people being infected since March.

Yesterday’s new cases included four family members of previously known cases, two direct contacts of other positive cases and three more cases from the St. Joseph Home cluster.

A total of 2,302 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.