Malta’s Active Cases Of COVID-19 Drop To Double Digits For The First Time In 40 Days

For the first time in over a month, Malta’s active cases of COVID-19 have dropped to double digits.

This was just announced by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, after the islands registered two new cases but 16 more recoveries in the last 24 hours following another busy day of 1,184 swab tests.

This latest update to the island’s figures brings the total number of active cases down to 96.

The last time Malta had double digit active cases was 22nd March, when the country had 90. The following day, 17 new patients pushed that figure up to 107.

The good news coincided with a slew of relaxed measures announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne which will see many non-essential businesses across Malta reopening as of Monday.

Meanwhile, days after its number of active cases dropped to zero, Gozo yesterday registered another COVID-19 positive case.

One of today’s two new cases, the Gozitan patient was discovered to be infected during a round of tests for asymptomatic cases. The other positive case to emerge in the last 24 hours was a resident of the Ħal Far Tent Village.

Malta’s total cases of COVID-19 now sits at 467, with the recoveries numbering 367.

