Malta’s 24th COVID-19-Related Death Is An 86-Year-Old Man

Yet another COVID-19 death has just been announced in Malta, this time an 86-year-old man. This brings the total number of deaths related to the virus up to 24.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 back on 8th September, was taken to Mater Dei hospital on 17th September, and died earlier today.

A Health Ministry statement issued minutes ago said the elderly man had “ulterior health conditions”.

Today’s death follows two being announced yesterday, when an 83-year-old patient and 98-year-old man died. Meanwhile, an 86-year-old man passed away last Friday and three patients, aged 72, 86 and 85, died from COVID-19 last Saturday.

Earlier today, the Kamra Tal-Ispizjara Ta’ Malta flagged the spike in deaths as clear institutional failures, saying Malta’s elderly are “starting to fall like flies” because public health experts were ignored when lockdown was lifted in the beginning of summer.

