Malta To Get New, ‘Technologically Advanced’, ‘Laser-Engraved’ ID Cards

Maltese citizens are getting a brand new identity card, and it’s set to be a “technologically advanced” document filled with a number of security features.

The new ID cards are set to be distributed “in the coming months”, parliamentary secretary for citizenship Alex Muscat announced earlier today during a visit to the plant where the new cards will be produced.

Malta’s new identity cards are the next step in a process that had kicked off with the announcements of the new passport and the new residence cards.