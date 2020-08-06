Malta To Get New, ‘Technologically Advanced’, ‘Laser-Engraved’ ID Cards
Maltese citizens are getting a brand new identity card, and it’s set to be a “technologically advanced” document filled with a number of security features.
The new ID cards are set to be distributed “in the coming months”, parliamentary secretary for citizenship Alex Muscat announced earlier today during a visit to the plant where the new cards will be produced.
Malta’s new identity cards are the next step in a process that had kicked off with the announcements of the new passport and the new residence cards.
A number of security features will be included in the new ID card, with the official document being branded a “technologically advanced” one which will improve on the current cards’ features.
One of the primary benefits of these improvements is how hard it will be for people to “tamper with or falsify” the new document, and even the material itself – a polycarbonate substrate – will help make the cards even more secure. The card holders’ details will be laser-engraved in black and white.
As opposed to previous iterations, this card will not be a part of a mass roll-out, Identity Malta Chief Executive Anton Sevasta said. These cards will instead be issued to new applicants or for those who would need to change their documents.
Photos: MHSE_PS