Malta To Allow Local Councils To Meet Online With Law Change In Pipeline

Malta is set up update its local council legislation to allow councillors to convene online and in other locations besides the council premises.

A spokesperson for Local Government Minister Jose Herrera confirmed with Lovin Malta that the Ministry is working on amendments to the Local Councils Act which will be presented to Parliament in the near future.

“In light of recent events and to provide a solution where conducting a meeting at the administrative offices is not justifiably possible, the Ministry is in the process of making the necessary amendments to the current legislation in order to make it possible for Local Council meetings to be held at any other ‘place’ as established by a directive of the Director,” he said.

Local councils were instructed to go online when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta last March but physical meetings have since resumed.