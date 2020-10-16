د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta To Allow Local Councils To Meet Online With Law Change In Pipeline

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta is set up update its local council legislation to allow councillors to convene online and in other locations besides the council premises.

A spokesperson for Local Government Minister Jose Herrera confirmed with Lovin Malta that the Ministry is working on amendments to the Local Councils Act which will be presented to Parliament in the near future.

“In light of recent events and to provide a solution where conducting a meeting at the administrative offices is not justifiably possible, the Ministry is in the process of making the necessary amendments to the current legislation in order to make it possible for Local Council meetings to be held at any other ‘place’ as established by a directive of the Director,” he said.

Local councils were instructed to go online when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta last March but physical meetings have since resumed.

A meeting of the St Julian's local council last July

A meeting of the St Julian's local council last July

When councillors urged the Local Government Department to allow them return online in the wake of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, they were merely told that the law doesn’t permit it.

Indeed, the Local Councils Act explicitly states that any council meeting must held at their administrative offices but this was sidelined by the Local Government Department in the chaos that ensued at the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg urged the government to allow local councils to start meeting up through Zoom again in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, warning that their office is small and has no window, rendering social distancing practically impossible.

Councillors Sean Gauci and Guido Dalli have warned they will boycott physical local council meetings in protest at the government’s reluctance to allow Zoom meetings.

And it seems change is now on its way…

What do you make of this decision?

READ NEXT: Instantly Isolate Yourself If You Or A Relative Test Positive, Charmaine Gauci Pleads As Family Clusters Now Biggest In The Country

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK