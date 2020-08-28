Malta Registers 32 New COVID-19 Patients And 65 Recoveries, Active Cases Now 624

A total of 32 new COVID-19 patients were registered in Malta over the last 24 hours, Saħħa‘s official Facebook page has announced moments ahead of the weekly press briefing by Public Health Superintendent Charmanie Gauci. Meanwhile, 65 new recoveries were registered.

This puts Malta’s current active cases at 624.

In yet another busy day for testing, a total of 2,109 swabs were performed in the last 24 hours, slightly less than yesterday’s 2,542.

Malta’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,820, with 1,186 people having recovered so far since the virus first landed on our shores back in March.

The full details of the new cases will be given imminently by Gauci herself, streamed live on Saħħa’s Facebook page.