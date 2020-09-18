Malta Registers 17th COVID-19 Death

This week’s second COVID-19 death in Malta has just been announced by health authorities ahead of a press conference by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci. The patient is a 91-year-old woman.

The woman tested positive on 26th August and was admitted to Mater Dei on 6th September. She died last night and had underlying health conditions, the authorites announced in a statement.

Her death follows that of an 86-year-old woman who died at the Infectious Diseases Unit just this Monday.

This week was a particularly recordbreaking week for COVID-19 cases, with the first day of triple-digit daily cases being registered two days ago and nearly half of those 106 new cases being traced to St Joseph, a home for the elderly.

