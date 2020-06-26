Malta Records Two New COVID-19 Cases And Five Recoveries In The Last 24 Hours

This week’s good run of three positive cases and 11 recoveries is ending on another relatively good note, with two new positive cases and five more recoveries being registered in the last 24 hours.

This brings Malta’s total active cases down to 29.

Today’s new cases are one asymptomatic sporadic case, and one symptomatic contact of a previous case.

A total of 946 tests were conducted yesterday, down from the previous day’s 1,027 tests.

There have now been 670 total cases of COVID-19 in Malta, with 632 recoveries and nine deaths being recorded ever since the pandemic landed on our shores back on 7th March.