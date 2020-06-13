Malta Records One New Isolated COVID-19 Case And One More Recovery
After a whole week of albeit marginal increases in active COVID-19 cases, Malta has registered one new case and one recovery in the last 24 hours, keeping the total number of active cases at 36.
1,044 tests were carried out yesterday, a slight decrease from the previous day’s 1,121.
While all the tests carried out in relation to contact tracing of yesterday’s cases were negative, today’s new case is isolated, it has been announced.
Yesterday’s COVID-19 update by the official saħħa Facebook page revealed that 19 patients are currently receiving care in hospitals, one of whom is in the ITU.
There have been 646 total cases of COVID-19 in Malta since the virus was first noticed on our island back on 7th March. Since then, 601 people have recovered and there have been nine deaths.