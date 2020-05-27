د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Records One New Case Of COVID-19 And Six Recoveries, Active Cases Now 114

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

With one new case of COVID-19 and six more recoveries recorded over the last 24 hours, Malta’s current active cases now stand at 114. Meanwhile, 491 people have now recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,247 swab tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the tragic news of Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim was announced, after a 97-year-old man at Karin Grech hospital who had tested positive on 17th May died overnight.

There has been much debate over the previous COVID-19 patient who died, with Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday saying the 53-year-old heart surgeon had in fact died of complications related to the intestines, and not the virus.

However, quite confusingly, the official saħħa Facebook page – and indeed Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci during today’s press conference – said the total of COVID-19 related deaths still stands at a total of seven.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: 97-Year-Old Becomes Malta's Seventh COVID-19 Related Death

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK