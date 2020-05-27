Malta Records One New Case Of COVID-19 And Six Recoveries, Active Cases Now 114

With one new case of COVID-19 and six more recoveries recorded over the last 24 hours, Malta’s current active cases now stand at 114. Meanwhile, 491 people have now recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,247 swab tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the tragic news of Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim was announced, after a 97-year-old man at Karin Grech hospital who had tested positive on 17th May died overnight.

There has been much debate over the previous COVID-19 patient who died, with Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday saying the 53-year-old heart surgeon had in fact died of complications related to the intestines, and not the virus.

However, quite confusingly, the official saħħa Facebook page – and indeed Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci during today’s press conference – said the total of COVID-19 related deaths still stands at a total of seven.