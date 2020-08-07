Malta Records 49 New Patients Of COVID-19 As Active Cases Shoot Up To 311

د . إAEDSRر . س

Grim numbers have ended this already-busy week for COVID-19 numbers in Malta, with 49 new cases being announced today. Meanwhile, the country registered five new recoveries.

This marks one of the highest number of daily new cases ever recorded in Malta, with the current record being 52 new cases on 7th April.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will soon be revealing more information on the numbers during the first of her new weekly updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation as cases continue to surge.

It’s been a week of double-digit new cases, with more 20 or more new COVID-19 patients being announced on three separate days.

The current active cases of COVID-19 in Malta now stands at 311, dangerously close to the maximum amount the country has ever recorded, 352 on 15th April.

What do you make of these numbers?

