‘Malta Isn’t A Christian Country’: Priest Delivers Scathing Homily On Joy And Indifference To Migrants’ Deaths

A Maltese priest has said what is on many people’s mind in a powerful and critical homily taking those who laughed as migrants drowned in Maltese seas to task.

“I am afraid that we have learnt nothing. And it is in these dark moments that you are left to conclude that not only are we not a Catholic country, we aren’t even a human country,” Fr Brendan Gatt said. Fr Gatt delivered the insightful homily during a Mass to mark 30 months since the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. During his homily, he directly addressed something that has left a large segment of the Maltese population speechless: the joy among some at seeing refugees and migrants die before they could make it to Malta or Europe.

“The comments out there, in the media and in social media, show us that it’s not the trolls we need to fear the most, but those who celebrate the news that a boat capsized in the Mediterranean and that a number of migrants have drowned, with a laughing emoji, just as they celebrated Daphne’s murder,” he said.

Saying these people were motivated by hate and ignorance, Gatt continued on to say what truly concerned him.