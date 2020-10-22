د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Hits Ninth Consecutive Day Of Triple Digit New Cases As 111 Infections Discovered Overnight

Malta’s last 24 hours have unearthed 111 new COVID-19 patients, making today the ninth consecutive day that triple digit new cases were registered.

Meanwhile, 53 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the country’s total active cases to 1,704.

While today’s cases are still being investigated, yesterday’s new patients include 14 people from family members of previously known cases, 10 contacts of positive work colleagues, 13 direct contact with other positive cases, one person from social gatherings with other positive cases and two imported cases.

2,951 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, up from yesterday’s 2,823.

Meanwhile, the total virus-related death toll has jumped up to 49, after three new COVID-19 patients died since yesterday’s Saħħa announcement.

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: Malta Registers Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths

Comments
