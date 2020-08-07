Malta Has No Swab Tests In Backlog, Chris Fearne Says As Island’s Testing Facilities Set To Increase

There are no swab tests that are currently in Malta’s backlog, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

This means that, while many people have reported being given appointments for their swab test days in advance, completed swab tests are instantly being analysed and followed up on.

The country’s daily target of tests has been 1,500 tests, Fearne explained, a number which has been reached and actually exceeded multiple times in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the national capacity to process these tests is currently capped at 2,000. With Malta now set to operate two more COVID-19 testing hubs and a total of eight more labs to process the swabs, however, these maximums are set to increase.

Meanwhile, Fearne announced that 97% of all calls to the national COVID-19 hotline 111 have been answered.

