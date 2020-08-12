Malta Has 49 New Patients Of COVID-19 As Active Cases Now 486
Malta’s surge of COVID-19 cases has continued, with a whopping 49 new patients being discovered overnight.
Today’s cases are six cases from the Mount Carmel Hospital cluster, four crom the Jurassic Park crew cluster, and three cases from Balzan Football Club.
Meanwhile, three new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, putting Malta’s total active cases at 486… which is indeed yet another record.
A record number of swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, 2,200.
In fact, this last week has been one of Malta’s worst yet as far as new cases go, with 264 people being infected in the last seven days alone. Last Sunday also happened to be the day Malta hit the highest number of active cases yet… a record which is now being broken on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the president of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, Paul Pace, has warned that “this is just the beginning”, saying that while the country has just set a new record of having “more than 100 healthcare staff currently quarantined and deprived from their families and children”, it’s only set to get worse once winter arrives.