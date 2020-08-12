Malta Has 49 New Patients Of COVID-19 As Active Cases Now 486

Malta’s surge of COVID-19 cases has continued, with a whopping 49 new patients being discovered overnight.

Today’s cases are six cases from the Mount Carmel Hospital cluster, four crom the Jurassic Park crew cluster, and three cases from Balzan Football Club.

Meanwhile, three new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, putting Malta’s total active cases at 486… which is indeed yet another record.

A record number of swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, 2,200.