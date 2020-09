A tragic accident at the Malta Freeport has claimed the life of a worker.

The accident happened at around 5.15pm today, when for some reason a container fell from a height and hit the forklifter with the worker inside.

Members of Civil Protection and a medical team were soon spotted on site, but the man was certified death on site, Police have now confirmed with Lovin Malta.

This is a developing story.

Featured Image by Alecastorina93, Inset Photo from iNews