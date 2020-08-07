Malta Could Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Testing For Incoming Tourists ‘If Logistically Possible’

While Malta – and all other countries around the world – do not currently have mandatory COVID-19 testing for incoming tourists, the island could introduce the much-requested measure “if it’s logistically possible”, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Minister Fearne was answering a question related to Malta’s incoming tourists, and whether the country would consider introducing mandatory testing or even requesting COVID-19 certificates from incoming tourists.

“There is no policy that has changed when it comes to our tourists,” Fearne started. “We are working on limiting the number of people who can come to Malta to countries where the COVID-19 situation is under control, countries that are deemed as safe. This is a principle that has been used in a number of countries around the world, with the CDC giving advice on the countries that should be on this list.”

“Until now, no country has introduced mandatory testing for people before they enter a country,” Fearne continued. “There are countries that are considering it, like Germany for example, but we need to see how logistically possbile it is. If we see that it makes sense logistically, but if so, we would have absolutely no problem with introducing it in Malta.”

