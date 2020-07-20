Malta Back To Four Active COVID-19 Cases Following One New Patient And Two Recoveries

One new case of COVID-19 and two recoveries being registered in the last 24 hours means Malta’s active cases are back to four.

Today’s news comes after two consecutive days of tiny rises in Malta’s active cases, with Friday’s three active cases going up to the current five over the weekend.

The latest new patient of COVID-19 is reportedly “a close contact of a previously reported case”.

Yesterday’s 583 swab tests marks a drop from yesterday’s 834.