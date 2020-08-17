د . إAEDSRر . س

Libyan Man Stabbed After Trying To Break Up Argument Between Drivers In St. Paul’s Bay

A 36-year-old Libyan man was hospitalised with stab wounds this afternoon after he allegedly tried to break up an argument between two drivers in St. Paul’s Bay.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Triq il-Kaħli, when members of the District Police and the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to the scene, only to find the injured man.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had intervened in an argument between two drivers in the same road, before being attacked with a sharp and pointed weapon. The Libyan man was later certified to be suffering from grevious injuries.

While his aggressor had fled the scene by the time the police arrived, a man fitting his description was arrested near the Mosta Church. The 29-year-old Nigerian man is currently being questioned on the incident.

One of the drivers is currently being held by the police, and the other did not suffer any sort of injuries.

An investigation has been launched by Station Magistrate Dr Charmaine Galea.

