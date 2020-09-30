Last Night’s Earthquake Was Actually The 12th In Recent Weeks Recorded Off Malta

Over 650 people reported feeling last night’s rather strong earthquake off the coast of Malta… but it was by far not the first tremor in recent weeks.

According to the SMRG, which operates the Malta Seismic Network, the earthquake – which registered as magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale – was actually the 12th of its kind recorded “in recent weeks from the same area”.

“Most respondents reported shaking and a rumbling sound, together with rattling doors and windows,” the SMRG elaborated.

Just seven hours prior, another 3.3 magnitude earthquake triggered a couple of tremors across Malta. Two other, smaller earthquakes – with magnitudes 1.8 and 2.9 – were recorded in the same area a couple of days ago, on the 25th and 27th September respectively.

“Last night’s event was strongly felt because it had the largest magnitude in the sequence,” SMRG explained.

The earthquake, which occurred at exactly 3am last night, was quite close to the island, with its epicentre being just 23 kilometres south of Birżebbuġa.

The Malta Seismic Network contains eight different seismic stations installed all over Malta, Gozo and Comino, relaying data to the University computers in real time. Last night’s earthquake was actually recorded on all the stations, as well as on seismic stations in Sicily.

As is the case with most of the strongest tremors felt in Malta, last night’s couple of earthquakes happened along a fault which borders the Malta graben, a deep channel in the sea floor running parallel to Malta’s southern coastline.

Anyone who felt last night’s tremor is being encouraged to fill in this form.

Did you feel last night’s earthquake? Tag someone who did and share this post to spread this info!