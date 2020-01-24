La Famiglia: Poster Of ‘Uncle Keith And Uncle Silvio’ Shows Up On Gżira Bus Stop, Hints At ‘Many More’

In a photo sent in to Lovin Malta this morning, one of the Gżira promenade bus stops’ ad slots was replaced with a DIY poster depicting the silhouettes of Yorgen Fenech and former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta both holding the hands of a child.

Shocking revelations of key figures being too close to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect Yorgen Fenech have dominated headlines for weeks. Now, the critics of a seemingly flawed system have taken to the streets.

Earlier this week, discomforting details about the relationship between former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta and Yorgen Fenech emerged in public.

Valletta holidayed with Fenech on 29th September 2018, travelling to London to watch Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, it was reported.

Hours later, it was reported that Valletta and Fenech also watched another match… the Champions League final in Kyiv, Ukraine together in May 2018..

The Times of Malta reported that Valletta confirmed he watched this last match, revealing that while he paid for his flights, the ticket to the game was free.

The same newspaper has since reported that a video uncovered on Fenech’s phone shows Valletta “fooling around” inside the businessman’s luxury Rolls Royce.

Silvio Valletta’s wife, Justyne Caruana, has paid a high price for her husband’s behaviour, being forced to resign from her position as Gozo Minister just five days after being re-appointed to the role.