IN PHOTOS: The Absolute Best – And Worst – Carnival 2020 Costumes From Malta And Gozo

Politics, social commentary and the coronavirus: Carnival 2020 was as wild and colourful as ever. With Maltese and Gozitan revellers pulling out all the stops and dressed to impress – both in the streets as well as the floats – here are some of the most eye-catching outfits to hit the Maltese islands throughout Carnival weekend.

1. We’re still not sure if this is a costume or just this guy being honest AF.

2. And this woman came dressed as what you can find in most Maltese people’s pockets during wedding season this summer.

3. Forget the Gozo tunnel – did you see the Gozo flyover?

4. And let’s hope these guys didn’t get that Valletta altar boy too wasted…

5. Nadur was as edgy as ever, of course.

Photos by: Anaca Photography

6. And the satire wasn’t just sharp, but also political.

7. It just wouldn’t have been a proper costume event in 2020 if the coronavirus didn’t make an appearance.

8. The Nadur local council even set up a special clinic with some very respected doctors on hand if you were feeling any symptoms.

9. The recent traffic police overtime scandal also got a shout-out. Credit: @lisa_pace94

10. And after all the controversy, government intervention and back-and-forths, that controversial float featuring the Archbishop of Malta was finally released to casual fanfare.

11. Maltese band Tribali even got an epic tribute float featuring their signature drums and tribal markings.

What was your favourite outfit or float from the weekend? Post your picture and let us know in the comments below!

