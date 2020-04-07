IN PHOTOS: Nadur Pjazza Goes Through Rigorous Disinfection As Mayor Calls For Cooperation

Intensive disinfection and power washing procedures are being carried out across all of Gozo’s main squares this week as more COVID-19 cases continue to be confirmed on both islands. This morning, photos of the Nadur pjazza were shared by none other than the mayor Edward Said.

“This morning, thanks to Public Cleansing Section (Eco Gozo – MGOZ), disinfection and power washing was done at Nadur Centre,” Said announced, sharing photos of streets, pavements, metal railings and the popular zuntier being power washed.

“This is being done on the initiative of the Ministry for Gozo in cooperation with the Local Councils, across all Gozo main squares,” Said went on, before finishing up with an appeal to his locality and beyond.

“We are doing our bit to protect our communities as much as possible… ARE YOU?!”