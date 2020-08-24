IN PHOTOS: Mellieħa’s Good Friday Cross Watches Over The North Once Again
Whether or not you agree with the fact that the biggest thing on many people’s agendas last week seems to have been Mellieħa’s wooden cross, one thing’s for sure; it makes for one heck of a view.
In photos uploaded to Facebook over the weekend, the cross – which made headlines last week after it was taken down following a complaint – could be seen in its full glory once again, shining bright in Ingraw Garden amidst the summer sunset.
“No words needed,” Danny Doneo said yesterday, sharing a spectacular shot of the cross amidst the dramatic Mediterranean backdrop.
Mellieħa’s cross was first erected for Good Friday, but it had since become a “symbol of hope” and “a gesture during these trying times” as the island continues to fight a pandemic.
After it was taken down following a complaint, however, the cross had kicked off a whole controversy on Facebook, with everyone from festa enthusiasts to the Mellieħa mayor lamenting the decision.
Within hours, a petition to bring back the cross had amassed over 1,000 signatures, and soon enough, even Opposition Leader Adrian Delia had reacted, saying “other crosses that choke the country” should be removed instead. By the early afternoon, it was announced that Prime Minister Robert Abela himself had intervened, and the cross was back.
“Thanks to the initiative taken by various people,” Mellieħa Fireworks said on Facebook, sharing one of many photos taken by Jonathan Debono. “The media and general public also contributed towards reversing a wrong decision and now we can enjoy this symbol of hope.”