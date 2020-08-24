IN PHOTOS: Mellieħa’s Good Friday Cross Watches Over The North Once Again

Whether or not you agree with the fact that the biggest thing on many people’s agendas last week seems to have been Mellieħa’s wooden cross, one thing’s for sure; it makes for one heck of a view.

In photos uploaded to Facebook over the weekend, the cross – which made headlines last week after it was taken down following a complaint – could be seen in its full glory once again, shining bright in Ingraw Garden amidst the summer sunset.

“No words needed,” Danny Doneo said yesterday, sharing a spectacular shot of the cross amidst the dramatic Mediterranean backdrop.