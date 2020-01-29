IN PHOTOS: Here’s What Malta’s New ‘Five-Star Airport’ Terminal Is Set To Look Like

With Malta International Airport’s Terminal Expansion Project kicking off, we’ve finally been given a look at what the island’s new, “five-star airport” is set to look like.

Malta International Airport today unveiled the company’s long-term vision for the airport, revealing details of an investment of circa €100 million in a terminal expansion.

“The Terminal Expansion Project will equip us with the capacity to handle further traffic growth and enable us to offer a 5-star airport experience,” MIA CEO Alan Borg said in a press conference earlier today. “This will be achieved through a combination of increased operational space, a superior F&B and retail offering, a stronger sense of place, and the use of cutting-edge technologies.”

With a traffic forecast for 2020 indicating a passenger increase of some 2 to 3% (reaching 7.5 millions), the project will see the terminal building gradually develop to around 31,200 square metres… which is double its current footprint.