IN PHOTOS: Here’s What Malta’s New ‘Five-Star Airport’ Terminal Is Set To Look Like
With Malta International Airport’s Terminal Expansion Project kicking off, we’ve finally been given a look at what the island’s new, “five-star airport” is set to look like.
Malta International Airport today unveiled the company’s long-term vision for the airport, revealing details of an investment of circa €100 million in a terminal expansion.
“The Terminal Expansion Project will equip us with the capacity to handle further traffic growth and enable us to offer a 5-star airport experience,” MIA CEO Alan Borg said in a press conference earlier today. “This will be achieved through a combination of increased operational space, a superior F&B and retail offering, a stronger sense of place, and the use of cutting-edge technologies.”
With a traffic forecast for 2020 indicating a passenger increase of some 2 to 3% (reaching 7.5 millions), the project will see the terminal building gradually develop to around 31,200 square metres… which is double its current footprint.
This project will mainly focus on improving the experience and airport processes at key points of the passenger journey through Malta International Airport, most notably within the Check-in Hall, the Security Screening Area, and at the departure gates.
A call for architects to submit detailed design proposals and phasing plans for this project will be issued shortly, with capturing the spirit of Malta, its traditional patterns and keeping sustainability and energy efficiency at the heart of the project.
Other important projects such as the development of Apron X and the construction of SkyParks II are also in the offing. A call for proposals for a hospitality partner to run the hotel which will form part of the SkyParks campus was issued earlier this week.