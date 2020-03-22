IN PHOTOS: Everywhere From Mosta To Paceville To Birżebbuġa Is Getting Disinfected Because Of The Coronavirus

Newly released images of several towns and hotspots around Malta show the lengths that authorities are going to fumigate and disinfect public areas from the COVID-19 coronavirus. After cleaning up buses and bus terminals across Malta and Gozo a few days back, Maltese towns are in the hosepipes’ sights as a force of trained professionals in protective clothing took on everything from handrails to public seating to the street itself. 1. In St Julian’s and Paceville, cleaners headed for the popular beach area near St George’s Bay and disinfected public benches, handrails and so much more.

2. The central town of Mosta was cleansed as well, with professionals spraying not just the roads and pavements but also garbage receptacles and more bus shelters.

3. The south was not forgotten, with teams sent to both Marsaxlokk…

4. …and Birżebbuġa.

5. The towns of Qormi, Kirkop, Qrendi and Mqabba were also fumigated.

6. And we definitely cannot forget the busy touristic areas of Bugibba and St Paul’s Bay.

BONUS: Aside from cleansing, standard maintenance was not ignored throughout this time, as we can see from the streets of Valletta.