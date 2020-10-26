IN PHOTOS: Crane And Coach Collision At T’Alla U Ommu Hill Absolutely Stalls Early Morning Traffic

د . إAEDSRر . س

Moments ago, a crane and a coach were involved in a slight collision at Naxxar’s T’Alla U Ommu hill, resulting in an absolute standstill of an already increasingly congested area.

The incident happened just before 7am this morning, with the two massive vehicles ending up blocking the hill halfway up. Mere seconds later, however, with way more traffic flowing through the hill due to numerous closures in the area, a line of cars started extending behind the accident, stretching in all directions.

Nearly instantly, even the opposite lane of the hill was affected thanks to the roundabout downhill, not to mention other roads leading to the hill which very quickly filled up with traffic in never-bef0re-seen numbers. Just as quickly, photos started circulating on social media, with a number of them being sent to Lovin Malta.

Desperately stuck in the seemingly never-ending traffic, some early morning commuters were spotted exiting their cars or frantically turning round to trying and find alternate routes through the number of closed roads.

If you’re making your way to work or have somewhere you need to be soon, you’re better off avoiding the area for now.

