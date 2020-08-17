IN PHOTOS: 9.5-Kilometre Tunnel Between Pembroke And Ta’ Qali Hits Second Breakthrough

The 9.5-kilometre tunnel, intended to connect the Pembroke Reverse Osmosis plant to the Ta’ Qali Reservoirs, will “improve the overall water quality in many parts of Malta and improve operational efficiency and environmental sustainability”, the Water Services Corporation explained in a statement issued earlier today.

Workers drilling a tunnel nearly half the length of Malta connecting Pembroke and Ta’ Qali literally saw the light at the end of the tunnel earlier today, when a scheduled breakthrough was finally hit.

Today marked the second of three scheduled tunnel breakthroughs, with a total of 3,000 tones of pipeworks and fittings planned to be eventually laid in the tunnel.

“The tunnel will be a crucial asset for the Corporation and will allow it to link its largest Reverse Osmosis plant in Pembroke to the Ta’ Qali Group of Reservoirs via large diameter 1.2 metre mains,” WSC continued. “This will ensure that all the blending potential of RO water is exploited, and pumping energy reduced to the barest minimum, thereby giving better efficiency and optimal environmental performance. The significant reduction of pumping losses will mean crucial savings in electricity used for pumping as well as hundreds of tonnes of CO2 per year.”

“The tunnel will house two pipelines, one to deliver water to Ta’ Qali and the other will be used to supply good quality blended water to the central part of the island through a centralised hub feeding mainly via gravity – no need of pumps,” WSC explained.

While the project is being coordinated by the Water Services Corporation and is co-financed through EU Cohesion funds, tunnel bornig works are being caried out by Bonnici Bros. Services Ltd, with the production and supply of the large diameter glass fibre reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes inside the tunnel entrusted to Turkish company Superlit Bory Sanayi A.S.

