If A Tsunami Were To Actually Hit Malta, What Are The Towns That Could Be Wiped Out?

A new study looking into what parts of Malta would be impacted if a tsunami were to hit the islands has shown some bad news for towns on the east coast. Populated areas all the way from Marsaxlokk to Mellieħa would be severely affected by the tsunami when scientists ran multiple computer simulations. The localities that would be worst hit would be the low-lying areas in places like Marsascala, Birżebbuġa, Msida, Gżira, Salini, Xemxija and Mellieħa. Considering that most of Malta’s infrastructure is on the eastern coast, including both residential areas as well as touristic areas, Malta was seen to be “highly exposed” to a potential tsunami.

Some of the worst-hit areas

“Our study demonstrates that there is a potential tsunami hazard for Malta,” scientists who conducted the study said following the results. “Future studies should focus on achieving a better understanding of the source mechanisms, for example by mapping and understanding submarine landslides around the Maltese Islands, and carrying out a probabilistic inundation hazard and risk assessment.” The scientists, who form a part of the Marine Geology and Seafloor Surveying group within the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta, teamed up with and scientists from GNS Science in New Zealand to conduct this experiment.