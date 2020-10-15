د . إAEDSRر . س

Heavier Police Presence To Be Mobilised In Malta’s Streets For COVID-19 Rule Enforcement, Robert Abela Announces

Expect to see more police officers around Malta’s streets in the very near future as the island continues to battle its largest spike in cases since COVID-19 landed on our shores all the way back in March.

“We’re going to be further adding the enforcement of restrictions by mobilising more police officers in our streets to make sure there’s enough respect of the measures issued by the public health department,” Prime Minister Robert Abela told TVM this evening moments after leaving the first session of a European Council Summit in Brussels.

“We will also be encouraging the wearing of masks even more,” Abela continued. “I believe these two measures are very important and will help us continue keeping the pandemic under control.”

“We need to strike a balance between health and the economy. Even in the context of it being a situation which could last months.”

“It’s not a matter of making or adding restrictions, but making sure that every single restriction is sustainable whether it’s for the short, medium or even long-term,” Abela reiterated, reminding everyone that there were council-wide appeals for no economies to be closed.

Earlier today, Malta hit a grim milestone, with active cases of the virus hitting quadruple digits for the first time ever following yet another day of over 100 new cases.

What do you make of Abela’s pledge?

