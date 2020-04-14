د . إAEDSRر . س

Four People Including Architect And Contractor To Be Charged In Court Over The Tragic Death Of Miriam Pace

Four people are expected to be arrested and taken to court in the coming hours over the tragic building collapse that led to 54-year-old Miriam Pace being buried alive in her Ħamrun home last month, it has now been revealed.

The news was announced by TVM earlier this evening, when it was reported that the Police is now in a comfortable enough position to identify four people to file criminal charges against.

It is believed that among the charges faced by these individuals are involuntary homicide and failure to comply to proper health and safety regulations on a workplace. 

The number of people who may face charges in court could even increase, with the TVM report saying the possibility of at least a further two people who are still under investigation being eventually charged is not being excluded.

Among the mentioned people are an architect and a contractor who were arrested following the fatal incident.

Ever since Miriam Pace’s home collapsed with her inside due to neighbouring construction works back on 2nd March, a magesterial inquiry has been trying to get to the bottom of what led to the tragic turn of events.

As for the compilation of evidence, this is expected to occur after Court resumes with the regular sittings, which have had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIP Miriam Pace

Remembering Miriam Pace, the 54-year-old mother who lost her life in yesterday's tragic house collapse in Ħamrun

Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

 

