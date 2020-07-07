Following Widespread Backlash, Malta’s University Graduation Ceremonies Will Go Ahead In 2020 After All

Following a slew of disappointment and rage over the postponement of Malta’s university graduation ceremonies to next year, it appears these will go on as planned in 2020 after all, Lovin Malta can reveal.

This confirmation comes hours after UOM Rector Alfred J. Vella said the university “plans to hold thanksgiving masses and formal ceremonies to mark the graduation of its students during February/March 2021”, adding that “details will be announced when the public health situation permits the University to make definite plans.”

However, it appears that graduation ceremonies will still happen in 2020 after all, with sources claiming the issue was “primarily a human resource one”.

With COVID-19 postponing everything from A-Level exams to University’s own examination sessions, a 2020 ceremony looked unfeasible… but clearly not impossible.

In an email sent to prospective graduates, the University said it had taken note of the instant negative feedback triggered by its decision and will instead “find solutions to the practical challenges” of bringing the ceremony back to 2020.

“The University has taken note of the huge disappointment of our graduating students and their families at the decision regarding the holding of the Graduation Ceremonies in February/March of next year,” the email read. “The University will find solutions to the practical challenges which holding these ceremonies in November/December 2020 entail so that our graduands can celebrate their big day as they normally do, that is, during the months of Novemeber and December.”

