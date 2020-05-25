Floriana FC Sec-Gen And PN Journalist’s Car Goes Up In Flames After Alleged Arson
Late last night, former PN MEP candidate, journalist and Floriana secretary general Dione Borg shared photos of his burning car, thanking members of Civil Protection and the Malta Police for helping him put out the fires. He did, however, also say this was a case of arson, and that he had proof.
“This person can be seen setting my car on fire and fleeing the scene on an electric scooter,” Borg later said on Facebook.
The incident happened sometime after 11:15pm in Attard’s Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri. Police doing the rounds were reportedly first to spot the burning car.
A number of PN local councillors from St. Julian’s to Mqabba showed solidarity with Borg, with Mqabba’s Owen Sciberras calling the alleged arsonist an “irresponsible coward”.
The alleged arson attack comes hours ahead of an important and potentially controversial decision that the Malta Football Association Council needs to take later today.
In a virtual meeting set to be held today at 4:30pm, the MFA Council is expected to finally deliberate on what will happen to this year’s football league after it was abruptly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Promotions and relegations are expected to be decided based on teams’ merits up until March, but the biggest decision will see whether Floriana FC, who were on the top of the league table before everything was halted, would be given what would be their 26th title.
Floriana FC’s last title triumph was back in the 1992-3 season, and the team has had a decades-long rivalry with neighbours Valletta… who won last year’s league and are currently tied with Floriana at 25 titles.
This time last year, an iconic 120-year-old festive arch in Floriana was burnt in an arson attack. CCTV footage later led the police to arrest a 33-year-old man from Valletta.