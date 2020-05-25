Floriana FC Sec-Gen And PN Journalist’s Car Goes Up In Flames After Alleged Arson

Late last night, former PN MEP candidate, journalist and Floriana secretary general Dione Borg shared photos of his burning car, thanking members of Civil Protection and the Malta Police for helping him put out the fires. He did, however, also say this was a case of arson, and that he had proof.

“This person can be seen setting my car on fire and fleeing the scene on an electric scooter,” Borg later said on Facebook.

The incident happened sometime after 11:15pm in Attard’s Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri. Police doing the rounds were reportedly first to spot the burning car.

A number of PN local councillors from St. Julian’s to Mqabba showed solidarity with Borg, with Mqabba’s Owen Sciberras calling the alleged arsonist an “irresponsible coward”.