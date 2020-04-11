‘Fingers Crossed For Tomorrow’: Maltese Police Issue 34 More Fines, Find Hairdresser Operating Illegally

“Unfortunately, we had to issue some fines again,” Malta Police Force said on Facebook this evening ahead of what could be a worrying Easter Sunday tomorrow.

While the post’s tone was mainly positive, thanking “the majority of the public who are abiding by the regulations and are avoiding going out unnecessary despite the good weather”, it seems like not everyone has gotten the memo yet.

34 fines were issued to groups of more than three people found not following the new regulations which have been in place for the last 12 days now. Because the rule stipulates a €100 fine for every person caught breaking it, this means that, today, another €3,400 were issued to groups found in contravention.

Beyond that, a fine was also issued to one hairdresser who was found to be “operating illegally behind closed doors”. According to a measure introduced 20 days ago, this business would’ve been fined €3,000.

“Keeping our fingers crossed for tomorrow Easter Sunday,” the Malta Police Force said, sharing photos of officers overlooking two of the island’s most popular beaches.

“We will be patrolling again all day and no, we are not requesting any applause or thank yous for that,” the post finished. “We will be just doing our jobs and you should too – stay inside and save lives.”