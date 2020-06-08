Ex-Police Commissioner Asked Friend Of Theuma About Recordings When Meeting Him To Sort Out Fines

State witness Melvin Theuma denied that former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar passed on information of his imminent arrest, but revealed that he did ask his association about the existence of secret recordings in a meeting to sort out a fine.

Speaking in court earlier today, Melvin Theuma said that Cutajar met with his friend Edwin ‘Il-Gojja’ Brincat sometime in October 2019. Brincat called the meeting to see if Cutajar would help in sorting out a traffic fine. At the meeting, Cutajar asked Brincat whether he was aware of the secret recordings Theuma had taken of main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma told the court that Brincat then came to him with that information.

“Keep your eyes on the ball. If the Commissioner knows, the police know,” Brincat warned.

Theuma did reveal that he was aware of his imminent arrest on 16th November 2019, as he has said in previous sittings. However, this information came directly from Yorgen Fenech, who said he acquired the details from former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and the former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

He said he would “bluff” over his relationship with Cutajar and even told Fenech to speak to Cutajar over the arrest.

“I never met or spoke with Lawrence Cutajar,” Theuma said.

Yesterday, the Times of Malta reported that Cutajar may have tipped Theuma off about his impending arrest. They claimed that the concerns were raised after recordings, which they believed to have been deleted by Theuma, were discovered on his computer. Today, Arnaud confirmed that more recordings had indeed been found.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has ordered Theuma to testify on all recordings found.

Cutajar was removed from his post as Police Commissioner earlier this year. He was subject to criticism from activists who believed he failed to tackle major corruption issues. Cutajar was handed a government consultancy upon his resignation.