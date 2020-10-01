Eleven Decadent Burgers And Pizzas You Need To Eat In Malta This October

Summer’s come to an end, which means one thing and one thing only: no more need to worry about your summer bod.

OK, you should always try and be as healthy as possible – but some Maltese restaurants are rolling out some incredible and honestly heart-breaking burgers and pizzas that look like they may be a religious experience in your mouth.

From the north to the south of Malta, here are 11 fast bites you need to try this October in no particular order.