Eleven Decadent Burgers And Pizzas You Need To Eat In Malta This October
Summer’s come to an end, which means one thing and one thing only: no more need to worry about your summer bod.
OK, you should always try and be as healthy as possible – but some Maltese restaurants are rolling out some incredible and honestly heart-breaking burgers and pizzas that look like they may be a religious experience in your mouth.
From the north to the south of Malta, here are 11 fast bites you need to try this October in no particular order.
1. There’s always time for a classic burger taken to the next level.
Just look at that layering over at Hermanos Burgers – simple, yet oh so effective.
2. Or a classic burger pizza, of course.
For when you really want to go hard, there’s CARB.
Posted by CARB on Saturday, September 26, 2020
3. One place in Marsascala is whipping up some ridiculous Italian-style specialities.
Al Legna’s got specials in both pizza form…
4. As well as burger form…
Italian sausage at the ready.
5. But there’s also some delicious innovation going on with these grilled pizzas.
Check out Burgers.Ink’s shout out to vegetarians with this aubergine-style beauty.
6. That said, you can’t go wrong with a full-on version of your standard take-away meal.
Newly opened in Santa Venera, GFC is serious about its signature batter’s herbs and spices.
7. Be on the lookout for hidden gems.
There’s a reason there’s nearly always a crowd of people outside the small Chikos in Naxxar.
View this post on Instagram
Chikos Pizza. San marzano tomatoe sauce, Mozzarella, Chestnut Mushrooms, slow cooked pork Belly & Tartufo. Hmmmmm Delisious To order from our online menu click the link below or call us on 99244567 to place your order ???????????? https://www.foodbooking.com/api/fb/7_vw04. Chikos Passion For Good Food ???? ????????????
8. As well as new food trucks in areas with ample parking.
Located on Naxxar hill, the young Chubbz is whipping up some modern takes on some classics.
9. On the topic of cheeseburgers, there are those who are all about elegance and grace…
Barbajean’s aesthetic is on point and tantalising.
View this post on Instagram
For those less adventurous, just stick to a classic! You can’t go wrong when ordering the Barbajean Classic Burger. Just take a look at that mouth watering cheddar emulsion ???? #Barbajean . . . . . #dingli #malta #burger #food #foodie #foodphotography #foodstagram #restaurant #potd #instagood #instadaily #yummy #pictureoftheday #cheeseforlife
10. As well as those who go for over-the-top glory.
Pass us a bowl of melted cheese sauce at Jessie’s Pub and watch us enter our happy zone.
11. Since we are deep in decadent territory, there’s really only one way to end.
With a pistachio creme and white chocolate pizza as a light dessert from Mystic Meals, of course.
BONUS: There are some healthier options as well.
Both Moreish at Dr Juice in Gzira and Fuel and Co. in Mosta have some tasty and not-so-heavy options as well, if that’s more your vibe.