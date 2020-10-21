‘Earthquake Swarm’ Returns To Malta With Nine Tremors Felt Within 24 Hours

د . إAEDSRر . س

Rattling glass and moving beds woke slumbering Maltese people across the island yesterday morning as a tremor was felt just after 9.30am… but it was by far not the only one felt in a span of 24 hours.

Following a rather tension-filled day which saw two relatively strong earthquakes (3.3 and 4.5, that is) hit the islands last month, the tremors seem to have returned.

“The recent swarm of earthquake activity south of Malta seems to have stopped at around 4th October,” the University’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group noted yesterday, proving that some minor tremors had actually continued being recorded until five days after the island took to Facebook to question whether anyone else had felt the shaking.

“Re-activated yesterday”, however, the “earthquake swarm” (great name, but I’m actually shaking) resulted in nine tremors being recorded in the span of some 24 hours.

“The largest one today, at 9.36am local time, had a magnitude of 3.4 and was felt by a number of people from Cottonera to Rabat,” SMRG said, with even more corroborating reports of other people from Żebbuġ and Marsa soon coming in.

Anyone who felt the significant tremor – or any of the others – is being asked, as always, to fill in SMRG’s questionnaire to help the research group compile even more accurate information moving forward.

In the meantime, don’t mind me; I’ll be stocking up on toilet paper rolls and shoving them all into a big bag by the front door.

Did you feel any of yesterday’s earthquakes? Let us know in the comments below!

