Diver Dies Off Għajnsielem Coast After Encountering Problems At Sea

A 53-year-old man has died after encountering problems while diving off the coast of Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem.

Police said that the man, an Austrian national, was found in difficulty at around 11am. Civil protection officers, police officers and a medical team arrived on site to find the diver on land, after a group of people had managed to pull him out of the water.

He was immediately given medical assistance but died shortly afterwards.

RIP 

