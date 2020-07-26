Diver Dies Off Għajnsielem Coast After Encountering Problems At Sea

A 53-year-old man has died after encountering problems while diving off the coast of Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem.

Police said that the man, an Austrian national, was found in difficulty at around 11am. Civil protection officers, police officers and a medical team arrived on site to find the diver on land, after a group of people had managed to pull him out of the water.

He was immediately given medical assistance but died shortly afterwards.

