Departure Lounge Smoking Area At Malta International Airport To Remain Open
With Malta International Airport having just reopened its doors to travellers, it has been revealed that the smoking area in the departure lounge, which was previously planned to be removed, has been kept in place – although with a few changes.
The tables and chairs at the smoking area have been removed to stop people from gathering. Instead, ash trays have been placed atop two high tables for smokers to make use of.
The outdoor smoking area is therefore only open to smokers and cannot be used by travellers wishing to have a bite outside.