د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Departure Lounge Smoking Area At Malta International Airport To Remain Open

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

With Malta International Airport having just reopened its doors to travellers, it has been revealed that the smoking area in the departure lounge, which was previously planned to be removed, has been kept in place – although with a few changes.

The tables and chairs at the smoking area have been removed to stop people from gathering. Instead, ash trays have been placed atop two high tables for smokers to make use of.

The outdoor smoking area is therefore only open to smokers and cannot be used by travellers wishing to have a bite outside.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: ‘Spineless and Bootlicking’ AG Must Resign After Claims He Wanted To Tread Carefully On Panama Papers Case, Lawyer Says

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK