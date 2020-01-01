Bormla Dispute Escalates As Family Of Victim Attacked And Baby Injured – Police Arrest Aggressors And Charge Them In Court

A complete fracas that could have had more serious consequences occurred on Monday night in Bormla as a house was attacked by a gang with a baby also slightly injured.

According to Net News, their newsroom received a telephone call from the mother of the two brothers involved in the original attack threatening them to pull the story or she would “go to Super One”.

Around half an hour after the report appeared, four brothers including a double world champion of kickboxing and another two youths proceeded to the San Ġwann t’Ghuxa suburb in Bormla. They were armed with a large metal bar and smashed windows, a letterbox and also destroyed the youth’s car.

After throwing a large number of bottles inside the premises, they also threw the iron bar inside and this fell on a pushchair where a baby was sitting. Fortunately, the child suffered only slight injuries but could have easily been killed outright.

The police intervened just minutes later but the aggressors had escaped from the area. They were eventually all arrested and were charged in court yesterday. However, the family includes another eight siblings, so the situation could continue to escalate after the other youths are charged in court.

