As Worldwide Oil Prices Continue To Plummet, Malta’s Fuel Is Still Among Europe’s Most Expensive

For the first time in 18 years, the price of oil has dropped to below $20 per barrel. This unprecedented low is the result of weeks upon weeks of global lockdowns leading to a record economic slowdown that has slashed prices all around the world… but back in Malta, the prices are still those of August 2019.

This week’s European Commission Weekly Oil Bulletin paints a clear picture of how the European Union’s Member States have been affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic and what that’s meant to the continent’s fuel prices, but you’d be fooled into thinking nothing’s really hit Malta if you look at our prices.

Aimed at improving the transparency of the EU’s oil prices across the board with the hopes of strengthening the internal market, this week’s Commission Oil Bulletin shows how rapidly most of the countries have had to adjust their prices, with a number of them seeing prices for both petrol and fuel falling to under €1 per litre.

As it stands, however, Malta has the third highest price for petrol and diesel in all of the European Union, with prices going completely unchanged throughout this whole crisis.

Petrol on the island is being sold at 18c higher than average, with diesel close by, 13c5 higher.