As Gozo Channel Screening Abruptly Stops, PN MP Asks: Why, And Where Was The Announcement?

Travelling to and from Gozo seems to have just gotten one of its longest-standing COVID-19 measures lifted… but you’d only know if you actually recently made the journey yourself.

“Without any words or fanfare, the screening which was happening to all those people travelling between the two islands has been stopped,” MP and PN spokesman for Gozo Affairs Chris Said in a Facebook post earlier today.

“The Gozo Minister has issued no statement on the matter,” Said continued. “During last Monday’s sitting, I asked the minister why the Gozo Channel stopped this service, and who decided to stop it.”

“Amazingly, he told me he wasn’t informed that the screening had stopped – and this despite the fact that, like me, he crosses between Malta and Gozo on a nearly daily basis.”

“When I asked him one more time, he shifted the burden of responsibility onto the Gozo Channel Chairman, replying with – ‘Ask Joe Cordina’.”

“If the time had come for this service to be stopped, I would’ve expected the government or Gozo Channel to issue a statement explaining the decision.”

Said later confirmed that, along with everyone else, he was not screened for each of the three times he crossed the Gozo Channel this week.